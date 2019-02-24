ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Early voting for the District 3 special election will be held Feb. 25 through March 15.
Voters can cast their ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center at 130 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. There will be no weekend voting.
If a winner is not determined from the special election results, a run off will be held April 16.
A seat on the council became vacant when former councilman Ivory Lee Young, Jr. passed away in November.
The Candidates:
- Shalise Young
- Greg Clay
- Jabari Simama
- Erika Estrada
- Byron Amos
- Ricky Brown
- Antonio Brown
- Mesha Mainor
- Matthew Charles Cardinale
For candidate information, visit www.atlantaga.gov.
