ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Early voting for the District 3 special election will be held Feb. 25 through March 15.

Voters can cast their ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center at 130 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. There will be no weekend voting.

If a winner is not determined from the special election results, a run off will be held April 16.

A seat on the council became vacant when former councilman Ivory Lee Young, Jr. passed away in November.

The Candidates:

For candidate information, visit www.atlantaga.gov.

