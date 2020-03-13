COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) As school districts close their doors for at least the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns, administrators are scrambling to equip students with the proper tools to learn from home.
Tritt Elementary School in Cobb County will close on Monday until further notice and officials are trying to figure out how teachers can continue their instruction remotely. For some schools, particularly middle and high schools, remote learning may not be much of a challenge but for younger students trying to do work from home, discipline could be tough.
There's also the issue of childcare for parents with students in school. CBS46 spoke with a Cobb County mom who says she can work from home, but she also needs to focus on her job.
"I need him occupied so I bought him a new Lego set so that keeps him occupied for a little while. That’s going to be a big challenge for me just trying to have that work, mom life and trying to keep them entertained because we don't know when schools are going to be back at the moment."
Schools scramble to figure out "remote learning" for hundreds of thousands of metro Atlanta school districts. Most are closing for at least 2 weeks to help stop the spread of #coronavirus.
