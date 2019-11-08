CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (CBS46) Disturbing video posted to Facebook by a police agency in Texas shows a woman suffocating and choking a child.
The video was posted by the Corpus Christi Police Department and shows a woman sitting on the back of a young girl's head while the child's face is pressed into a pillow.
The woman rocks up and down, further pushing the child's face into the pillow before she lets the child up. The woman then puts the child in a leg-lock as the girl screams in anguish.
The department says the young girl is believed to be around two or three years-old.
The video apparently surfaced on a closed group on social media.
WATCH the video below (can't see the video? Click here) *WARNING: Video contains graphic images*)
