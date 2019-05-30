COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Divers discovered a body in the Chattahoochee river early Thursday afternoon.
A search began on Tuesday, after officials reported a victim had drowned in the river, but after a long day of searching they were unable to find the victim.
Cobb County Police believe the victim from Tuesday's incident was in his twenties.
On Thursday, divers found a male body in the river, but have not released the victim’s identity.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
