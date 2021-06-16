COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A group of divers made an explosive discovery in the Chattahoochee River off West Paces Ferry.
In videos the divers posted to YouTube, they pull the items from the river bed and call police.
"You know this kinda looks like a pipe bomb," said diver and content creator, Jeremy Sides in a video he says he shot May 23rd. "There's a pretty good chance that's what that is."
Sides says he and the others in the group dive often in rivers across Georgia and Tennessee. "The ultimate goal for us to come out here is to clean up the environment. We find lot's of trash every dive so we pick up as much as we can."
However, the dive on May 23rd ended with APD responding.
"We got it out of the water, we carried it around for a while which was dumb and then we finally put it down and that's when we called the authorities," said Sides.
The Atlanta Police incident report for May 23rd says despite corrosion, one of the items did appear to be a pipe bomb and the other was a mortar round. Both Homeland Security and the bomb squad responded.
Three weeks later, on June 13th, the group headed to the same spot. "Lets see what we can find," said one of the divers in their latest YouTube video.
In a bizarre act of deja vu, they found what they believe were pipe bombs again.
"My friend, Johnny, he swam up to me under water and he was holding two pipe bombs. They were smaller but you couldn't just, you could tell what they were," said Sides.
Cobb County Police responded to the scene.
"Once we got out of water, you could still see the fuses on these. I was like stop touching it, put it down, they're legit bombs we don't need to be messing with them," Sides recalled.
We reached out to Homeland Security and Cobb County Police for more information.
We are waiting to hear back.
