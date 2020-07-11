HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Divers are searching for a 28-year-old man after reports that he jumped into Lake Lanier and did not resurface.
Hall County Fire Services responded to the scene near Harbor's Landing on Lake Lanier Saturday afternoon after receiving a call at 3:58pm.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Army Corp of Engineers are assisting with the search.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
