BROOKHAVEN, DeKALB Co (CBS46) -- The dog days of summer may officially be over, but dogs had their day on Sunday in the late summer heat.
Brookhaven had Doggy Dip Day at the Murphey Candler Park pool. It was a chance for four-legged residents to paws and cool off.
Labor Day is the official end of the pool season, but this year, the pool fetched an extra weekend with its furry floaters.
Plenty of swimming spaniels and paddling poodles had a tail-wagging good time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.