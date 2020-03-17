ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As hand sanitizers are flying off the shelves our partners at Real Simple are here to save the day. They are sharing a tutorial about how to make your own hand sanitizer right in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Making your own DIY hand sanitizer is really simple as you will see in this tutorial.
Ingredients:
1/3 cup of aloe vera gel
2/3 cup of 99% percent rubbing alcohol (tip: if you can't find rubbing alcohol adjust your mixture to make it contain at least 60% alcohol)
Essential oil for fragrance
Instructions:
You need one third cup aloe vera gel. Put it in a measuring cup and set aside. Add two thirds
cup of 99 percent rubbing alcohol to another measuring cup.
Next add the two mixtures together in a separate cup.
For fragrance add a couple of drops of essential oils.
Stir it all together until it’s all incorporated.
Then using a funnel, pour the mixture into a bottle or container with a secure lid.
When needed just dispense into the palm of your hands and let air dry.
However, experts still say that soap and hot water is the best defense, but this DIY product can be
used as an extra precaution.
For more great tips be sure to visit realsimple.com
Real simple is owned by the same company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation.
