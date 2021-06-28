ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police say a disc jockey injured three people when he fired shots inside an Atlanta nightclub early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to person shot at 2040 Sylvan Road at the Silver Ultra Lounge around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived at the location, they learned the DJ was involved in a dispute with the manager of the lounge. According to police, when the manager asked him to leave, he pulled a gun and starting firing shots at the floor. A female, hit by ricochet, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Later, two men were located at an area hospital reporting they were also shot. Both were listed in stable condition.
The DJ, identified as 25-year old Byron Xavier Alexander, left the scene after the shooting. Police found Alexander at a nearby gas station. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and criminal trespass. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
