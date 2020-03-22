ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While people around the world are clinging to every update regarding the rapidly spreading, and in some cases deadly, coronavirus, there is at least one person who is trying their best to lighten the mood and lift the spirits of the weary through music.
Whether you're anxious, happy, sad, or feeling energized there is a song to match your mood. Cue the record and enter DJ DNice into the mix.
The celebrity DJ took to Instagram on March 18, where he has more than 700,000 followers, to host the most socially distant gathering, "Homeschool." For nine hours straight the DJ, who was rocked crowds for the likes of President Barack Obama, played record after record, after record, until he had reached nine hours.
"I can't believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it's become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected," wrote DNice on Instagram March 20. "From my kitchen, I'm able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me."
The at home #ClubQuarantine attracted more than 100,000 viewers to the livestream, including several celebrities.
"I never would've imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.