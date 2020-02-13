HAMPTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A well-known Henry County disc jockey has been indicted on multiple charges after teenagers alleged he inappropriately touched them.
Twenty-four-year-old Malcolm Jamal Rhodes was first accused of molestation in November 2019. He was indicted for child molestation, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and enticing a child for indecent purposes for incidents between 2018 and 2019.
Parents who spoke with CBS46 expressed upset that their children had been put in harm's way.
Henry County School even sent a letter to parents and guardians after learning of the investigation:
We are emailing you to let you know of some news that was shared with us by law enforcement today. We were notified by the Henry County Police Department that they have arrested a local DJ on several charges pertaining to a minor. We were shocked to learn of this information, but we are working with law enforcement in their investigation. It is our understanding that this DJ may have provided music services at your school before, however, preliminary information provided does not indicate that any of the allegations against this individual pertain to any on-campus activities with the school or district. The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority, and this individual will not be utilized for any future events. If you have further questions, please reach out to your school administrator.
