One person was taken into custody following a shooting in Stone Mountain late Wednesday night; however, police are still searching for another suspect who fled the scene.
Around 8 p.m., DeKalb County police responded to the 6000 block of Memorial Drive after reports of a wanted suspect in the area.
While officers were investigating the scene, the two suspects spotted them and fled the scene. According to investigators, the two men then turned and opened fire towards officers while they were pursuing them.
After further investigation, officers were able to take one of the suspects into custody without incident. No officers were reported injured during the incident.
Authorities told CBS46 News that one suspect is still outstanding at this time.
Very limited details are available as this is a developing story.
