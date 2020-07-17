GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS56) -- A convicted murderer severing two life sentences is headed back to trial now that DNA has been linked a second suspect to a 1985 double-murder.
Attorneys from Georgia Innocence Project and co-counsel King & Spalding presented crime scene evidence to a Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett that exonerated 58-year-old Dennis Perry in the killings of deacon Harold Swain and his wife Thelma, as well as pointed the investigation to an alternate suspect.
During an evening bible study on March 11, a white man entered Rising Daughter Baptist Church and shot the Swains. At the time, Perry along with hundreds of other suspects and persons of interest were interviewed during the investigation. For Perry, his alibi was that he had been at work in Atlanta, hundreds of miles away from Waverly where the church is located.
In 1988 Perry was cleared as a suspect despite conflicting witness testimonials and an anonymous tip that identified him as the gunman.
Yet, 12 years later in 2000, Perry was again interrogated by investigators who allegedly posed a hypothetical conversation in which Perry speculated why the murders may have occurred. With his interrogation unrecorded, his words were used as a confession, according to the Georgia Innocence Project.
Three years later Perry was convicted of the murders and sentenced to two life sentences.
Now, nearly 20 years later the GIP has successfully presented DNA that points the once closed investigation to the unidentified alternate suspect.
“We are very grateful that Judge Scarlett went forward with Monday’s hearing and that, after hearing our evidence and considering the record, he reached the merits of Dennis’ claim and granted the motion for new trial,” said Phil Holladay, co-counsel at King & Spalding.
Throughout his sentence Perry has maintained his innocence.
The suspect now linked through DNA to the scene has repeatedly "bragged about committing the murders in the years since the crime occured," said the GIP.
“Today’s victory was hard-fought after teams of passionate lawyers, reporters, and investigators re-analyzed his case and each arrived at an inescapable conclusion: Dennis Perry is an innocent man,” said Jennifer Whitfield, a Georgia Innocence Project attorney on Perry’s legal team. “Dennis has spent over 20 years wrongfully imprisoned for crimes he did not commit. We look forward to the day when we can join his family in welcoming him home.”
The smoking gun was discovered when DNA linked the alternate suspect to a pair of glasses dropped at the scene. Perry's DNA was never linked to the glasses, nor did his vision require the prescription used in the lenses.
“When faced with such clear evidence of an unreliable conviction and an innocent man in prison, it should not have required court intervention and wasted taxpayer resources to recognize that Dennis Perry never should have been convicted in the first place,” said Clare Gilbert, executive director at Georgia Innocence Project.
