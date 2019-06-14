NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) After DNA testing, police have identified one of two bodies found in the spring of 2017 as a missing Gwinnett County mother.
Beatriz Noemi Espinoza-Fuentes, 25, was reported missing on March 25, 2017 after a family friend called police to report that she hadn't been seen since the previous morning.
That same day, officers were called about a wandering child in the area of South Norcross Tucker Road in Norcross. It was eventually determined that the child belonged to Espinoza-Fuentes.
Friends and family organized a search for Espinoza-Fuentes shortly after she was reported missing but she was never located.
In the spring of 2017, the bodies of two homicide victims were found in Clayton County.
On June 14 of this year, Gwinnett County Police sent out a press release saying the DNA testing concluded that one of the bodies was identified as Espinoza-Fuentes.
The identity of the other victim was not included in the report.
Gwinnett County Police also say that because of the circumstances surrounding this case, it's being investigated as a possible kidnapping but no other details were released.
Both Gwinnett and Clayton County police departments are seeking tips in the investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
A missing Gwinnett mother has been found murdered in Clayton County. Beatriz Noemi Espinoza-Fuentes (age 25) was reported missing in March 2017. Her child was found wandering near her apartment complex at the time.Tips? @StopCrimeATL More details here: https://t.co/JYcNqINpis pic.twitter.com/n2Fu0snEty— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) June 14, 2019
