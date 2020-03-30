ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you need some fresh air, state parks and lakes remain open, but gatherings of more than 10 people are banned unless there is at least six feet between each person at all times.
A joint statement from Governor Kemp and the Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources said, “Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state.”
“We will be out across the state, mountains to the coast,” said Colonel Thomas Barnard with the Department of Natural Resources.
Officers with DNR will now be out enforcing the social distancing guidelines.
“I approach them, and we have a discussion about the executive order,” Colonel explained of violators.
While DNR usually patrols only state attractions, you may now see them elsewhere.
“We work a lot with our city and county officials as well,” Barnard explained. “It is a group effort…and our federal partners as well. You may see us just about anywhere across the state.”
The joint statement released by DNR and the governor said, “They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order.”
Right now, there isn’t a fine for violators, but could it get to that point?
“Is there a possibility that someone could be? Sure, that is a possibility and that would probably be under reckless conduct. But honestly, I don’t think we have to go there. I think most folks want to do the right thing.”
If you’d like to report a large gathering, you can do so by calling the Department of Natural Resources at 800-241-4113.
