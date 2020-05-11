ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new test being used to test blood for COVID-19 antibodies is a new weapon being released in the battle against the deadly virus.
“So if you have antibodies to the virus right now we can only tell you that you’ve been affected by the virus,” Dr. M.G. Finn said.
Dr. M.G.Finn, chief scientific officer for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Georgia Tech Pediatric C,enter explained the test still does not answer one major question.
“We don’t yet know whether or not you are immune,” Dr. Finn told CBS46.
Dr. Finn said the human body developed immunity for former coronaviruses we have battled like SARS.
“This coronavirus looks a lot like those coronaviruses so the chances are good but we do not know for sure,” he added.
While scientists are working to learn that answer, Dr. Finn recommends taking the test to at least learn your status.
