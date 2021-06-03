ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection to a burglary in southeast Atlanta.
The owner of a storage unit on the 700 block of Memorial Drive told officers that someone broke into their unit and stole two firearms. The victim said that the incident happened sometime between May 31 and June 2.
Surveillance footage captured an unknown man entering the unit on June 3 around 4:26 p.m. The victim advised officers that they do not know this man.
This male is considered a person of interest at this point, police reported.
At this time, police are asking anyone with information on the individual in the video to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.