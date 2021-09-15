ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in an aggravated assault on September 11.
The incident happened at 1617 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW on September 11.
Police said around 11:45 pm, officers responded to a person shot call at the location, when they found a man who was shot by another man, the suspect.
He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect is highlighted in this video surveillance.
Investigators working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You can call anonymously.
Any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.