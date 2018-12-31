Jonesboro, GA (CBS46) Clayton County Police are looking for missing 48-year-old Ronald King.
Kings suffers from Schizophrenia and does not have his medication. He was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 31 wearing a long sleeve tan shirt, tan khaki pants, white shoes and eye glasses.
He was last known to be in 1500 block of Commercial Drive.
King is described as standing 5'10", weighing 190 pounds, has brown eyes and a bald head.
Anyone with information of location, is advised to contact Clayton County Police or 911.
