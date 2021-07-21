ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Makeup artist, Alyson Hoag, calls the beauty industry “just terrible” even though she is in it. Making women look like they feel has been Hoag's passion for 30 years as a makeup artist and owner of Authentic Beauty in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
"I’m in it because I love my effect that it has on women,” said Hoag. "When a woman feels beautiful, she can conquer anything."
When it comes to what she puts on her client, Hoag has done her homework, she tells CBS46’s Tracye Hutchins, "I take every ingredient and put it through the cosmetic data base to read it for its toxicity."
But in all that data, it was what Hoag couldn't find that was so shocking.
Hoag says "I couldn't even tell you if my stuff has that ingredient in it, that's the insanity of this."
What is it?
PFAS or Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances -- manmade -- "forever chemicals" because they can take thousands of years to degrade.
P-FAS are so common they're used in nonstick pots and pans, cell phones, furniture, airplanes and makeup.
Graham Peaslee, a professor at Notre Dame University says "you want them to last long you want them to be high performance of course, but who's to say that it has to be done with this chemical, if I could get high performance from ones that don't have these chemicals, wouldn't it be better?”
Peaslee recently lead a team of researchers who studied the levels of PFAS in makeup. Researchers tested more than 200 products made by 64 retail and makeup brands.
The highest levels of pfas were found in products that had the most durability and didn't smudge, like waterproof mascara, foundation and liquid lipstick.
"In the ones that said water resistant or the ones that said long lasting, there was a very high percentage of those, 14 out of 15 or 6 out of 7 that had high levels of pfas” said Professor Peaselee.
Most of the products tested, about 88 percent, did not list the chemicals as ingredients, and that means you might not have any idea what you're putting on your skin or how long it stays in your body.
Hoag says, "we don't take into consideration, because we're so like "oh I’m pretty" what we're putting on our faces, or what we're doing terrible to ourselves to become beautiful, right” at what cost?"
Hoag would like to see legislation regulating labeling on makeup, so you can make an informed decision about what you put on your body, revealing to CBS46, "in my mind, i thought i was doing a safe makeup application and I can't be sure that it is, after the information that I learned."
