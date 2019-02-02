Johns Creek, GA (CBS46) The Johns Creek Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a woman found near a Publix location early Saturday morning.
The department says the woman was found near a wooded area near the Publix location on Jones Bridge Road.
She told police her name is Jo but she wasn't able to tell them much else.
She is currently at Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
If you have any information on her, you're asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.