ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I personally just like to do Mow and go,” Grant Wallace said.
Grant Wallace owns Grantlanta lawn. He’s an essential worker and he’s been busy during the pandemic. That’s exactly why he decided to head to Mercedes-Benz stadium this week to receive a free coronavirus test.
“I didn’t see any cars. It was a ghost town except for the faculty that was working there,” Wallace explained.
In fact, when he made his appointment there were literally thousands of available appointments. That was shocking to hear, so CBS46 drove to three testing facilities to see for ourselves. We found nothing but empty lines.
The question is who should be getting tested?
“In accordance with new CDC guidance the DPH, the district offices are encouraging all Georgians even if they are not experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider,” Governor Brian Kemp said Thursday.
During that appointment your doctor will ask a list of questions such as, have you come in contact with anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus, or if live with someone elderly or immune suppressed to determine your need for a test. However, in the end, state officials explained the choice is yours.
“I think we also recognize that we needed to offer testing more broadly and that’s why we have opened up the criteria. As the Governor said, anyone who wants to get a test regardless of their symptoms could be tested,” Doctor Kathleen Toomey Commissioner, Georgia department of public health explained.
To find a free testing site, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.