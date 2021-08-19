ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man in connection to a burglary case.
On Friday, August 13, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Estoria Street in southeast Atlanta after reports of a burglary in the area. The victim told police that an unknown man allegedly broke into his tool shed and stole multiple items of equipment. Luckily, no injuries were reported during the incident.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect entering the victim’s property. According to investigators, a few moments later, the suspect was seen again leaving the property with what appeared to be equipment taken from the shed.
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.
