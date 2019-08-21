COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a man who found walking along a street in Covington.
According to a post by the Covington Police Department, officers found the man Tuesday afternoon walking down Puckett Street.
He was unable to tell them his name, where he lives or names of any relatives.
Officers canvassed the area and stopped at all of the nursing homes but have not been able to find anyone connected to him.
If you have any information that could be beneficial to police, you're asked to call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.