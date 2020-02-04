ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As of Sunday, only a handful of airports around the country can accept flights from China, one of those being Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.
Homeland security officials told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy a heavier screening process is now taking place along with extra questioning of international travelers, looking into their travel history in case any have the virus and need to be quarantined.
“People who are returning from high risk areas like Hubei province will be isolated in a facility to readily monitor them for any signs that the (coronavirus)infection may be presenting,” said Dr. Danny Branstetter medical director of Infection Prevention for Wellstar Health System.
On February 3, the White House said that each city with an airport selected to accept flights from China will also have a designated quarantine area.
Officials have not released details on where that location in Atlanta may be. Currently there are 195 people in quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in California, a scale never seen in the country.
“During quarantine each individual is monitored twice a day for temperature and other signs of developing a respiratory illness. In that case, if those were to develop then they would be removed from that population to prevent others from becoming exposed,” explained Dr. Bransetter.
A child and their parent have been removed from quarantine at the base and taken to a nearby California hospital because of fever symptoms.
