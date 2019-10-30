GAINVESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A doctor and former hospital CEO were convicted in a North Georgia court after a jury found them guilty of illegally prescribing and obtaining thousands of pain medications.
John Michael Gowder, former Union General Hospital CEO in Blairsiville, Georgia, and Doctor James Heaton obtained more than 15,000 doses of opioids that were prescribed to patients outside of 'professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.'
"When doctors prescribe opioids outside of the applicable rules, they are nothing but drug trafficking with a medical degree," said U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak.
Dating back to 2012, Gowder obtained oxycodone that was issued by Heaton -- who also worked as the medical director of the Nursing Home of Union General Hospital -- he then filled the prescriptions at pharmacies in Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Between January 5, 2012 and June 16, 2015 Heaton wrote at least 95 illegal prescriptions for hydrocodone and oxycodone to Gowder.
Heaton also prescribed hydrocodone, oxycodone, and methadone to two female patients outside the course of usual practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.
"Pharmaceutical products that are distributed for non-medical reasons can be just as deadly as illicit drugs," said Atlanta DEA Special Agent Robert J. Murphy. "The defendants in this case distributed vast quantities of pharmaceutical products and had ill-will and total disregard for human life," he added.
Of the 15,000 hydrocodone and oxycodone pills that Heaton prescribed to Gowder, only six were recorded in Gowder's patient file.
Gowder plead guilty to illegally dispensing medications outside the scope of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose. Neither have been sentenced.
