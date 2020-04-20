ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia is among the bottom 10 states for adequate access to coronavirus testing.
"Governor Brian Kemp has acknowledged we're not where we need to be and we haven't seen the number increase since then," said Dr. Harry Heiman, of the School of Public Health at Georgia State. "I don't know if we haven't done a good job leveraging county and private testing. I know we're aggressively partnering with the university system."
Heiman says he feels like the public is sometimes getting mixed messages.
"On one hand we're hearing in Gwinnett, anyone can get tested just call and schedule, yet in other places we're hearing of shortages of testing materials, challenging some of the processing in labs."
He emphasizes that access needs to be available across the board.
"Not just by volume but to ensure access to all communities including low income, urban, and rural communities most aggressively by this pandemic," said Heiman.
