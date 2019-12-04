COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A local doctor who was found guilty of racketeering, felony theft and practicing medicine without a license was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Dr. Nathaniel Johnson III was accused of illegally performing surgical procedures at the Hello Beautiful Cosmetic Surgery Center and at Royal Advanced Health Care in Vinings. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 15 to serve in custody and the remaining time on probation.
Two other people convicted in the case, Dr. Peter Ulbrich and Shannon D. Williams, are scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
This was not Johnson’s first run in with the law. In 2014, he was forced to surrender his medical license after a patient died during liposuction in his Atlanta medical office. He pleaded guilty to felony Medicaid fraud and defrauding the state and was ordered to pay more than $40,000.
Johnson was licensed to practice medicine in the state of Georgia in 1989.
