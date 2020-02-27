Sexual assault allegations mount against local OBGYN

Dr. John Patrick Schilling, a Henry County OBGYN, is being accused of sexual assault by former patients.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Henry County Grand Jury indicted a Stockbridge doctor on Thursday with prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical reason. 

According to authorities, Dr. John Patrick Schilling was indicted on 58 counts of unauthorized distributions and dispensations of hydrocodone in 2018.

Dr. John Patrick Schilling voluntarily surrendered his medical license earlier this month, after he was arrested on charges of unauthorized distribution of drugs. CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern obtained half a dozen complaints filed by former patients, some going back as far as ten years. They’ve accused him of sexual misconduct, malpractice, and fraud.

Schilling, 69, is currently out on bond from the Henry County jail.

Related articles: 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.