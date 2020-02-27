MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Henry County Grand Jury indicted a Stockbridge doctor on Thursday with prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical reason.

According to authorities, Dr. John Patrick Schilling was indicted on 58 counts of unauthorized distributions and dispensations of hydrocodone in 2018.

Dr. John Patrick Schilling voluntarily surrendered his medical license earlier this month, after he was arrested on charges of unauthorized distribution of drugs. CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern obtained half a dozen complaints filed by former patients, some going back as far as ten years. They’ve accused him of sexual misconduct, malpractice, and fraud.

Schilling, 69, is currently out on bond from the Henry County jail.

