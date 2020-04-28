ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a Zoom interview from her hospital bed, Ellie Doster described the emotional ups and downs she experienced after being tested for COVID-19.
“It just said not detected, so I assumed that meant that I was COVID free,” Doster said. “It’s extremely scary because I just assumed that everything was okay, I was told that I could go out and about.”
But one week after getting the all clear, she said her health only worsened. Prompting her to take a second test.
“They basically told me when I went for the second screening that I had no options besides going into the hospital for oxygen and IV,” Doster said.
While waiting on the results, Doster fears her first test may have been a false negative.
Dr. Reggie Fowler is not treating Doster; but said there is a good chance her first test was wrong.
“No test is 100%,” Fowler said. “There’s some data that suggests that up to 30% of these tests of the nose and mouth can be negative when actually the patient might have the disease.”
The result often depends on how the test is administered.
“The best way to do these tests unfortunately is the uncomfortable way and that is to stick that swab up the nose to the back of the nose because that’s generally where most of the virus hangs out. If you don’t really do that then your yield is going to be a lost less in terms of getting a positive test,” Fowler said.
Only time will tell what really has Ellie Doster feeling uneasy.
“If I were not in the risk group and I was saying okay I’m free I don’t have COVID maybe I’ll do better if I go out. I start going out and all of a sudden, symptoms worsen, and I go back and find out I have COVID then how many people have I infected because I assumed, I could rely on that test?” Doster asked.
Dr. Fowler suggests that if you got a negative test, but you're still feeling ill you should talk with your doctor and get a second test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.