Doctors address coronavirus concerns ahead of holiday season

Thanksgiving is just days away, and while millions of people are traveling to visit family, doctors and nurses are nervously watching.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, medical director of infection prevention at Wellstar, said as we head into the holidays we're seeing a significant increase in coronavirus cases, as well as more people in hospitals.
"I'm more concerned for us post holiday than I was earlier in the pandemic," he said. At Wellstar they're paying close attention to capacity.
"My concern seeing the travel trends and seeing packed grocery stores is that there's going to be significant gatherings, whether large or small," Dr. Branstetter said.
There is also concern for healthcare workers amid increasing cases.
"As our communities go up that means spread within our community. So when they go home in their households they're more exposed," Dr. Branstetter said about healthcare workers. "These things concern me because it reduces our work force."
According to Dr. Branstetter, even small gatherings can be risky. He suggests virtual meals or staying outside, as well as wearing a mask, sanitizing surfaces and keeping interactions brief.
