(CBS46)-- The director of the Atlanta-based CDC has a dire warning for the public. Doctor Robert Redfield says if people don't wear masks, socially distance themselves, wash their hands, and avoid crowds, we could face the worst fall in the country's public health history.
The warning comes as the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) releases its new guide to preventing the spread of COVID-19, entitled "The Way Forward on COVID-19: A Road Map to Reset the Nation’s Approach to the Pandemic."
The AAMC says the country needs to focus on both short-term and long-term solutions. Short-term solutions include making testing more accessible, remedying medical supply shortages, and issuing nation-wide mask and stay-at-home orders.
Dr. Atul Grover says masks are key when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus. He says it is important for people to take a mask with them everywhere, and make sure the mask fits well and has at least two layers. People should avoid touching their mask and sharing it with others.
