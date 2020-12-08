A lot has changed since Rebecca Fraser got COVID-19 in February, during a southeast Asian cruise. She says she never had serious symptoms and hasn't experienced any lasting effects, but she's still taking every public health precaution seriously.
"I have been this whole time I feel like it's the right thing to do and even though I had it my husband never did, so I wouldn't want to put him in any kind of position to have myself expose him in any way," she explains.
Infectious disease doctor Adam Brady says that's the right move. "When we're learning about a virus you want to be a little bit more cautious and make sure we don't have people unknowingly spreading COVID-19," he says.
He says the best research to date shows people who have had COVID-19 are likely immune for at least 90 days after they recover, but there's no way to know for sure.
"There's no real test and there’s no way for anyone to know if you’re immune or not and so that’s why its important to adhere to those guidelines."
Dr. Brady echoes what the CDC has said, that reinfection appears to be rare but possible. Frasure says that's been on her mind ever since her recovery. "I would really hate to get it again because you just might not be so lucky the next time."
Dr. Brady says even with a vaccine around the corner, people need to remain vigilant. "We all have to keep doing this together until everyone is protected and safe."
Dr. Brady says bottom line, no free passes and he says even with a vaccine around the corner, don't think of that as a free pass yet either.
