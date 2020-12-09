A new report shows six in ten Americans will not get vaccinated right away. Four in ten African Americans feel the same. Confidence in the vaccine is a major factor.
CBS46's Karyn Greer spoke with two big influencers in the medical community who want to change those numbers quickly. Both Dr. Carlos Del Rio, from the state coronavirus task force, and Morehouse School of Medicine President Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice are working to get all Americans onboard to be vaccinated.
“President-elect Biden says he wants to vaccinate 1 million people in the next 100 days, that means vaccinating a million people a day. It’s no small effort, but we can do it,” Dr. Del Rio said.
We can do it, but as Dr. Del Rio explains, it’s important for people to trust the vaccine and have leaders they trust who will get the first doses.
“I plan to get the vaccine as soon as my health care system offers it, I suspect I will be one of the first since I work with COVID patients regularly and do research with COVID patients,” he added.
Dr. Montgomery Rice is the head of the Morehouse School of Medicine and influencer in the African American community as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the Magnolia Chapter of the Links.
“Tuskegee, Mississippi Appendectomy, I acknowledge that difference is Black medical health professionals, scientist in the room where decisions are being made,” explained Dr. Rice. “Yes, I will be happy to be on air, online where others can watch the needle go in my arm,” she continued.
A new study shows 60 percent of Americans say they will take the vaccine. Blacks and Hispanics who are most at risk for contracting the virus are hesitant, so the push is on to get them onboard.
Dr. Rice says her trials will kick off next week, perhaps providing another much-needed vaccine for Americans in the coming months.
