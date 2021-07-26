ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the highly contagious Delta Variant spreads across the country, medical experts said a growing number of Americans are still testing positive for COVID-19.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to a infectious disease expert about the “breakthrough infections,” and the new vaccine mandates some hospitals are requiring.
Emory Doctor and Vice President of the Infectious Disease Society of America, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, said vaccines are still doing their job by protecting against serious illness and most hospitalizations.
However, he said vaccinated people still need to take precautions to avoid getting sick, as cases soar.
“Breakthrough infections are when you get infected when you have been fully vaccinated,” Dr. Del Rio said.
According to Dr. Del Rio even though the vaccines are meant to shield most Americans from COVID-19, there is still a risk.
“The vaccines are not perfect you still could potentially get infected.”
Georgia is seeing a rash of new cases in the past week, cases were up by 70% according to data from the CDC.
Dr. Del Rio said the ICU population at Emory Hospital is made up of mainly unvaccinated people.
He said this is a clear warning sign not to let your guard down, even if you have both shots.
“If there’s a lot of transmission in the community you could potentially get infected.”
Dr. Del Rio said it’s rare for a vaccinated person’s breakthrough infection to be deadly and in most cases, you will not have to be hospitalized.
“You could still potentially get infected, you need to be aware that this could be the case, but you’re not going to get incredibly ill.”
Dr. Del Rio and other experts are also now recommending all healthcare workers be mandated to get vaccinated.
“Hospitals are having discussions, but I think there is still some hesitancy among nurses and other personnel.”
Atlanta based Piedmont Healthcare already announced that all leaders, physicians, and providers at their 11 hospitals must be vaccinated by September 1.
St. Mary’s Health Care System also just jumped on board and is mandating all medical staff and their colleagues get vaccinated by September 21, or face termination, according to officials.
“At the end of the day we are going to have to do this. I think it will be an important message for the community too.”
