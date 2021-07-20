Doctors warn of potential surge looming in Georgia

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A family is dealing with heartbreak Tuesday night after their five-year-old boy died from COVID-19. It comes just as the CDC sounded the alarm on the Delta Variant. The new variant now makes up for more than 80% of new cases.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to an infectious disease expert with details on what’s next for families.
Doctors at Emory said they are now starting to see members of the younger generation flooding through the doors of hospitals, and parents need to act now.
With rising cases and mounting warnings Georgia is now seeing potential for another wave of the coronavirus, according to Emory Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Carlos Del Rio.
“People we are seeing in the hospital right now the great majority of them would have been avoidable, you know the patients I’ve seen are all unvaccinated,” said Dr. Del Rio.
Nearly 30% to 40% of hospitals across the state are seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations.
“We’re seeing more people in their 30’s and their 40’s.”
Just over 10% of the people ages 10 to 14 have received their first dose of the vaccine. While only 39% of the state is fully vaccinated.
“If we increase our vaccination rates we can potentially change the course of this pandemic.”
Four days ago parents of five-year-old Wyatt Gibson said he was diagnosed with COVID-19, experienced many complications, including a stroke and died Friday in a Chattanooga hospital.
Now The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging everyone ages two and up to wear a mask in school regardless of their vaccination status.
“That is what I think is the extra step of caution, it’s a bit different from the CDC, but the CDC is carefully looking into that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Atlanta resident 25-year-old, Andrea Vahoua, is among the many people who are still holding out on the vaccine. She said even though she is concerned about the new Delta Variant, her older family members had side effects and sicknesses after getting the vaccine.
“I just want to make sure that none of the complications with the vaccine will directly affect me,” Vahoua said.
However, Dr. Del Rio said it’s the younger generation that must get vaccinated for us to ultimately slow the spread of the highly contagious virus.
“There is a ton in misinformation, a lot of young people I talk to are concerned about their fertility. My advice to people who are on the fence on whether or not to get vaccinated or not, is that the Delta Variant should be the wakeup call.”
Dr. Del Rio also said that even if you are fully vaccinated, if you are indoors you should still try to wear your mask because the Delta Variant is here and it’s not slowing down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.