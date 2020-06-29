ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Health officials are worried Covid-19 cases could continue to rise after the 4th of July weekend celebrations.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials are predicting Thursday to be their busiest travel day with an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 travelers going through security checks since the pandemic began. That is nearly double the daily average of travelers, which the airport says is typically in the teens.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Infectious Diseases at Wellstar Health System, says he wants to remind everyone to stay just as diligent about safety.
"Try to do outdoor activities. Try to maintain social distancing and wear your face mask if you're not able to social distance," said Branstetter. "Don't share utensils when you're at the holiday buffet, those type of things will help."
TSA is also letting each passenger have one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in carry on bags, but you do have to remove the container from the bag before x-ray screening.
"Don't forget to take along hand sanitizer with you. It's important. Hand hygiene is one of the biggest things you can do to prevent infection," said Branstetter.
