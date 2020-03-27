ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dr. Zachary Cohen hasn’t been able to work since early March when he started to show symptoms of the coronavirus.
“I started off by calling the hospital system that my primary care doctor is associated with," said Dr. Z. "And actually I used to work there until 3 weeks ago, and the message I got from them was they were only testing their employed physicians and critically ill patients.”
Dr. Z has been working part time at an urgent care center in Atlanta since leaving his previous position.
Officials have continually said the limited number of tests available are being prioritized for medical staff, the elderly and those who extremely ill.
“I do understand that it’s a new virus and that testing and the technology is new so it didn’t surprise me that there weren’t a lot of tests out there, what did surprise me is that a symptomatic healthcare worker wasn’t prioritized, just because we are the ones seeing patients that are vulnerable that have chronic health conditions,” said Dr. Z.
Dr. Z feels he isn’t the only medical professional struggling to get tested.
“So I suspect if I was still working for the large system I would have more likely been tested, but there is going to be a large cohort of healthcare providers that aren’t employed by large healthcare systems that are going to have more trouble getting tested when they need to be.”
Luckily for Dr. Z, a friend in the medical field saw his on Facebook and contacted him, saying she could provide a coronavirus test for him. The doctor who provided test only had three available at her clinic.
Dr. Z said it's important to try and get as many people tested as possible. As this is a new virus, it's important to have the most amount of data available as possible.
