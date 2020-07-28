ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The late congressman John Lewis is a legend and a hero. His decades of leadership advancing civil rights in America was recently documented in a film named after his famous phrase “good trouble."
Lewis' work for humanity is simply unmatched. While there is a new generation ready and willing to carry on his torch of fighting for racial equity around the world, storytelling is another great way to keep people inspired.
That’s one of the reason’s the director of the film, Dawn Porter, and the honorable John Lewis decided to tell this “Good Trouble” story.
Using interviews and rare archival footage, "John Lewis: Good Trouble" chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action. From civil rights, voting rights, gun control, healthcare reform to immigration.
"When we went home to film with him in Troy, Alabama, he convened a group of his high school classmates and they talked about when John Lewis left home to join the Civil Rights Movement," recalled Porter. "They would crowd around a radio to see if he was okay. You know he lived in the time of Emmett Till, where if you looked at white women the wrong way it could get you killed. So, the dangers were real, and I think it's important to stress what an intentional point he made to put himself on the line and he made that choice repeatedly," added the director.
Lewis participated in thousands of protests, was arrested 45 times, and served 33 years in Congress. In the film, Porter explores how the issues Lewis fought for are still at play today.
"I was wondering if I was going to have to make the argument that protests matter, that protests are still useful tools for our democracy. And so certainly that has changed," said Porter. "I think everyone is convinced of the necessity and the effectiveness of peaceful protests."
Before his July 17 passing, Lewis felt hopeful, even saying "Oh it's very moving, it's very moving" as he witnessed the Black Live Matter movement. He knew a new generation would carry on his "good trouble."
The documentary is currently available on streaming services. Viewers can also experience the documentary drive-in at The Plaza Theatre here in Atlanta. The next showing is this Friday, July 31, and Saturday night.
