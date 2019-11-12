ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) New documents obtained by CBS46 reveal disturbing details in the death of Alexis Crawford.
The reports, from Fulton Superior Court, show the Clark Atlanta University student was strangled to death, something confirmed days ago. But they reveal the strangulation happened after a fight with her roommate, one of those charged in her death, Jordyn Jones. Barron Brantley, Jones' boyfriend, also got involved, according to the documents, choking Crawford with his hands, while Jones suffocated her with a trash bag.
Sources tell CBS46, Brantley broke down and confessed the details in an interview four days ago.
Documents also reveal, the two put Crawford's body in a plastic box and moved her to a DeKalb County park where she was discarded.
Sources close to the family told the CBS46 Bulldog Monday, they choose not to hear those details until after the funeral. But the documents release detail the gruesome facts of the case.
