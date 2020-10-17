ARLINGTON, TX (CBS46) The Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday.
Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings and the Dodgers reached Max Fried for three early runs to win Game 6. The Braves were only able to muster an RBI double by Ronald Acuna Jr., which plated Nick Markakis but that was it.
Dansby Swanson had three hits and Travis d'Arnaud also added two hits but it wasn't enough to lead the Braves into the World Series. The teams teams will battle it out during a winner-take-all Game 7 at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.
END OF 9: Dodgers 3 Braves 1
T9: Kensley Jansen needed just six pitches to notch the save.
END OF 8: Dodgers 3 Braves 1
B8: Chris Martin kept the Dodgers at bay, allowing a hit and a walk but stranding them on base. Martin was born in Arlington, Texas, where the game is taking place.
T8: Pedro Baez mowed through three hitters, retiring the Braves in order during an easy eighth inning. The Braves are now three outs away from a crucial Game 7 on Sunday.
END OF 7: Dodgers 3 Braves 1
B7: After battling hard, Max Fried was replaced by Smyrna native Darren O' Day during an uneventful inning. Max Fried threw six and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out five.
T7: The Braves have finally broken through after an RBI double by Ronald Acuna Jr. scored Nick Markakis with Atlanta's first run. Blake Treinen replaced Walker Buehler in the seventh inning and the Braves quickly took advantage.
END OF 6: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B6: Another solid inning for Max Fried who has been tremendous after struggling early. He's still under 100 pitches and may start another inning, depending on the match-ups.
T6: Another goose egg on the board for Walker Buehler who is absolutely dealing. He's still throwing in the high 90's and mixing it up with a steady variety of speeds. He's baffled the Braves hitters with six strikeouts through six innings.
END OF 5: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B5: Max Fried has stymied the Dodgers the last four innings but he's running on empty with 85 pitches thrown through five innings. He's also walked three batters and may be reaching the end of his rope. He's fought hard to get this far though.
T5: Mookie Betts takes a sure run off the board after running down a deep fly ball hit by Marcel Ozuna, stranding Freedie Freeman on base. Walker Buehler still unsocred upon through five innings of work.
END OF 4: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B4: It's a pitcher's duel as Max Fried has now thrown three straight scoreless innings.
T4: Walker Buehler is cruising but his pitch count is increasing. He's thrown 65 pitches through four innings of work and has scattered five hits while striking out four. Travis D'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both have two hits, accounting for nearly all of the Braves offense.
END OF 3: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B3: Although the Dodgers were able to get to him early, Max Fried is now in a groove, pitching two straight scoreless innings. His pitch count also rivals Buehler's with just 47 through three innings.
T3: Walker Buehler is looking very good early as he's struck out three while only allowing three hits through three innings.
END OF 2: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B2: Max Fried settles down and gets an easy 1-2-3 inning and gets his pitch count back on track.
T2: Braves load the bases with no outs but Walker Buehler buckles down and strikes out two in a row before inducing an inning ending ground out. Atlanta leaves the bases loaded without scoring a run.
END OF 1: Dodgers 3 Braves 0
B1: Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back home runs and Cody Bellinger added an RBI base-hit as the Dodgers opened up an early 3-0 lead over the Braves. Max Fried threw 24 pitches but he was able to wiggle out of a jam that saw the Dodgers leave two men on base.
T1: Braves go down easily as Walker Buehler establishes himself early.
4:38 p.m. First pitch
