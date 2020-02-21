ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Americans know the frustration that often comes with dieting. We spend $72 billion a year to lose weight, according to marketresearch.com. There are plenty of one-size-fits-all approaches like diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, low calorie frozen dinners, meal replacement shakes and appetite suppressants.
Companies like GenoPalate are working to customize dieting. The four-year-old start up company is one of a handful using people’s DNA to create a diet designed for each individual.
The company’s CEO Sherry Zhang has a Ph.D. in molecular biology—a background that led her to develop personalized dieting. “we provide a personalized nutrition system and mapping services based primarily on what we call your nutritional genomics blueprint,” she explains.
For example, GenoPalate says 45% of people need a high daily carb intake, while 47% need a moderate amount of carbs, and 8% need a low amount. “Personalized nutrition provides you a much more informed decision making tool so you know precisely what to choose for you that day,” says Zhang.
But not everyone agrees that genetics are a true guide to nutrition. Kimberly King-Spohn is the director of Atlanta’s Wellstar Center for Genetics. She says dieters may just want to follow common sense, rather than paying for a DNA report. “With our experience with patients who have tried it, they were told to cut back on red meat or fat content. If we went to a dietitian they would give us the same information or we were aware of that already,” she explains.
She adds, there are other factors that contribute to overall wellness that you won’t see on a DNA test. “We have taste preference and lifestyle preference and how much we move through a day and that probably has more impact on our lifestyle and health than our genes,” says King-Spohn.
