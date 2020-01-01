ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The debate continues over whether 2020 starts a new decade or not.
CBS46 asked people their thoughts.
"It is technically the end of a decade because it is ten years," Jordyn Cruz said. "I feel like we're starting the new decade today, does that make any sense?"
Ed Mulligan said he believes it is the start of a new decade.
"Our number system starts at zero, so by that logic every ten years is on the zero mark, not on the first mark," he said.
Cruz told CBS46 she had this debate with her parents, who said 2020 was not the start of a new decade.
"They think it starts next year ... but how could it?" Cruz asked.
Kennesaw State University math professor Scott Allen said there's no real answer.
"The great news is it just depends," Allen said."It depends on how you want to count years."
According to Allen, it depends on if you start counting with zero or one.
He continued to say, most people start with zero, referring to the 80's or 90's, for example.
"If you count years like we count the stories of a building and start with one , which is in fact, what they did when they went back and redid the calendar back in the sixth century, then you start with one and the tenth year would be ten," Allen said.
Allen told CBS46 the confusion could have been avoided if we started with year zero instead of year one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.