GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) Griffin Police are trying to locate the owner of a dog that was found beaten and left for dead.
The department posted pictures of the dog on their Facebook page, saying the poor animal "does not deserve this and the owner should be prosecuted."
The dog, named 'Ed,' has been taken to North Griffin Animal Hospital where it is said that he is doing much better.
If you have any information on the owner of the dog, you're asked to contact Griffin Police. Also, if you'd like to donate to the North Griffin Animal Hospital for Ed's care, you can do so by calling 770-227-4125.
