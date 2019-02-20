DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Two-year-old Rocky was Maderia Toatley’s first pet.
“That was really like my child honestly because I’m single. I have no kids,” she told CBS46.
On Friday, Toatley took Rocky to a Decatur Banfield Pet Hospital for his yearly vaccines. She said a vet encouraged her to also get his teeth cleaned under anesthesia and a heartworm injection.
“They said we have a shot that lasts for six months,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Toatley agreed and left Rocky at the hospital. Several hours later she received a phone call.
“She was like he’s not doing good…it’s not looking good for him. And I said what do you mean, what are you talking about?”
Rocky had died. Toatley said the vet suspects the heartworm injection is to blame.
“I’m more so upset that his last moments like he didn’t see me and just I know he was scared,” added Toatley.
She believes her little boy was over-medicated and she’s frustrated she wasn’t told about the risks associated with his care.
"Why didn’t you give me a fact sheet? Because if you told me there were risks, I would have declined obviously.”
“Typically, it does not happen,” said Ark Animal Hospital Associate Veterinarian James Golden. “A lot of the medications that we give in the veterinary hospital are relatively safe.”
Golden said while rare, adverse reactions do happen.
“Definitely don’t be afraid to ask your vet questions,” he said. “With most medications there is going to be some sort of adverse reaction on the label.”
