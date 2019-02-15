Jackson, GA (CBS46) Police have arrested a man accused of running a dog fighting ring in Monroe County.
Kevin Charles, 43, was taken into custody at his home on Garr Road on Thursday.
A federal warrant was served at Charles' home and officers discovered signs of dog fighting. After searching the property, investigators found nine dogs.
Those dogs have been taken to the Monroe County Animal Shelter.
Charles is currently in federal custody.
The case is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
