ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police need the public’s help in finding a dog who was stolen during a carjacking late Tuesday night.
The incident happened at a store on the 600 block of Ponce De Leon when a man left his car running with the doors unlocked and his dog inside.
When he returned to where he parked, he noticed his car was stolen along with his dog.
An hour later, the victim was able to locate his vehicle, parked at the 2800 block of Macon Drive in southeast Atlanta; even though he found his car, his dog was reported missing.
The dog goes by the name Tilly. The incident remains under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.