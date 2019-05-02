STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seven-year-old Toby was well-loved by his owner Cathy Bruce.
“He was the sweetest, most gentle, fun dog,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Toby’s life tragically came to an end last week when he was shot dead in the hallway of Bruce’s house.
“I thought oh my gosh there’s my dog that I love so much and what’s happened? I have no idea. I was terrified…terrified for him.”
Bruce went to work last Monday around 9am. When she got back to the house around seven, she noticed the back door was open. Police suspect whoever broke in came in through Toby’s doggie-door then unlocked the back door once inside.
“I thought about how scared he must have been when they broke into the house, they threw a chair at him and then they fired 8 or 9 bullets. He must have been terrified.”
According to an incident report, police found eight bullet casings scattered around the house.
Toby had been shot twice, in the neck and ribs.
“If we had been home, we would have been killed,” Bruce said. “So it’s very scary and we need to bring this perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.
The burglar or burglars ransacked the home stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics, including iPads and a laptop, before taking off.
Bruce has raised about 27-hundred dollars to give to the tipster who tells police whoever killed Toby.
Anyone with information should call the Dekalb County police department.
There is a reward for whoever tips police off to a suspect. It’s at $2,750 and growing.
https://www.gofundme.com/toby039s-reward-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdonate_r&fbclid=IwAR2WdsbvCyXcTYUK3P-gjIIBuDj3rvHaF8-kI29LUTAD61GAZ-OrN0E3mRI
