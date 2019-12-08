ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS 46) -- A dog stolen during a brazen, violent attack on a 74-year-old woman has been found safe.
Daphne, an eight-year-old black and white terrier mix, was inside Rosa Smith's vehicle when she was carjacked while she vacuumed her car at a Chevron gas station on Gresham Road Thursday evening.
Smith, a retired attorney from California, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her face and hip following the attack.
Candace Thompson, who turned the dog in, told DeKalb police she found the dog Thursday evening in southwest Atlanta.
Police are still searching for three suspects accused of committing the crime. Anyone with information should call police at 404-786-7990 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
