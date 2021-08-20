FLOYD COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Two people are behind bars in connection to abusing a dog.
The incident happened behind a Rome daycare center, according to a Floyd County sheriff spokesperson.
Disturbing video captured on a surveillance camera showed a man violently throwing a dog into a dumpster.
“We all saw the deplorable acts of the two individuals responsible for abusing the dog in the video which was retrieved from the local daycare center. Many of you rightfully voiced your concerns and disgust,” Floyd County officials posted on Facebook.
After investigating the incident, deputies charged Jason Kelley and Tonya Trapp with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.
